 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

The myth around summer stocks

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 25, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

Analysts believe Symphony has an edge over other consumer durable companies but the stock price does not reflect this

Are weather conditions enough to drive stock prices?

Many consumer durable and discretionary companies, without fail, make it to the much-talked-about "summer stocks" list every year. But are weather conditions enough to drive stock prices? Of course not, say analysts.

Goldman Sachs had busted the myth of ‘summer demand’ when Voltas shares ran up 15 percent in the span of a few days in February. It noted that even during peak warm years, industry growth had remained in single digits, showing a compound annual growth rate of only 6-8 percent over 10-15 years.

The historical returns of so-called summer stocks poked more holes in the myth. Stocks such as Voltas, Symphony and Amber Enterprises show no clear positive trend in the March-June months. The average return of popular summer stocks in the past 11 years, excluding the 2020 COVID-induced downfall, which was an aberration, is in negative territory. Even Coal India, which is said to be a big beneficiary of the surge in electricity demand, has given flat to negative returns more than six times in the past 12 summer periods.