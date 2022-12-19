 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sugar stocks get sweeter as Centre weighs additional export quota

Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Sugar stocks saw heavy buying for the second straight session on December 19 as the government may weigh raising the sugar export quota for the current marketing year after assessing domestic production in January.

In November, the government had allowed exports of 60 lakh tonnes of sugar on a quota basis till May 31, 2023.

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra recently said the ministry will assess the production in January and then decide whether to raise the quota or not.

At 11:30am, the share price of Dhampur Sugar, Dalmia Sugar, KCP Sugar and Balrampur Chini Mills were up 10-15 percent on heavy volumes.

India’s production in the 2022-23 sugar season (SS ), which began in October, is estimated at a record 410 lakh tonnes before considering diversion towards ethanol.