PVR gains as ICICI Prudential and SBI Mutual Fund pick up Warburg Pincus’ stake

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 21, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Analysts have a consensus target price of 2,022 on the stock, which indicates a 31 percent upside from the current levels

Shares of PVR opened higher on March 21 after ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund increased their stake in the multiplex giant. At 9:30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 1574.05 on the NSE, up 1.8 percent from previous close.

The funds on March 20 picked up Warburg Pincus-affiliate Berry Creek’s 2.49 percent stake in PVR. In fact, these two funds are already heavily invested in the stock. As of February end, ICICI Prudential held 7.9 percent stake in PVR while SBI MF held 9.7 percent, shows data compiled by Prime Database.

Societe General was also one of the buyers.

