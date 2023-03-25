 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive | Promoters of SecureKloud Tech arrested in money laundering case

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 25, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

In January 2021, 8K Miles rebranded itself as SecureKloud Technologies Ltd. 8K Miles was always in the limelight for the wrong reasons.

Suresh Venkatachari, the promoter of SecureKloud Technologies

Note to readers: An earlier version of the article qualified SecureKloud as a “Sandeep Tandon-backed company”. This is to clarify that Sandeep Tandon is not a promoter, board member or a shareholder. The inadvertent remark is regretted.

The Directorate of Enforcement on March 24 arrested the promoters of a listed entity, SecureKloud Technologies - Suresh Venkatachari and RS Ramani - under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The company said in an exchange filing that Venkatachari shall cease to be the president of the company with "immediate effect".

On March 24, the stock ended at Rs 38.6 on the NSE, lower by 3.6 percent from the previous close. The stock is down over 80 percent from its all-time high level touched in October 2021. Its market capitalisation now stands at Rs 133 crore.