PepsiCo & Coke earnings indicate tailwinds for Varun Beverages: Jefferies

Both PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have highlighted strong volume growth in their beverage portfolio in India for the March quarter, during their global results conference calls and this is a positive for Varun Beverages, believes brokerage firm, Jefferies.

PepsiCo saw double-digit volume growth in India, which enabled 15 percent volume growth in its AMESA (Africa, Middle East and South Asia) unit. Coke clocked 10 percent volume growth in its Asia Pacific unit, led by India, China and Australia. If volumes are growing for growth, it only indicates that the entire cola market in India is expanding.

"The companies seem to be excited about India and expanding distribution. Coke, for example, added 40,000 coolers ahead of the season (summer). We expect Varun Beverages to also add similar numbers annually in the medium term," the Jefferies report stated.

Moneycontrol News