Paytm spikes on low level buying, positive analyst commentary

Moneycontrol News
Nov 25, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

Data available on Bloomberg shows, out of 12 analysts tracking the stock six have a ‘buy’ rating and three each have ‘hold’ and ‘sell’. The consensus 12-month target price is at Rs 872.

Shares of Paytm parent One 97 Communications spiked on November 25 on low level buying as the demand for the counter upturned following a positive commentary from analysts.

After hitting an all-time low of Rs 439.6 in the previous session, the scrip jumped nearly 7 percent to Rs 470 apiece on the BSE on Friday.

Many opine that selling has been overdone in Paytm, and the stock that has been on a declining trend may be a good buy at this level. Most brokerages are bullish on the counter with some seeing over 100 percent potential upside in the next 12 months.

“We note that Paytm’s business in lending space is distribution with no balance sheet exposure and therefore its revenue/cost-structure are commissions-based,” said Vijit Jain of Citi, who has a ‘buy’ rating with target at Rs 1055. “We acknowledge overhang risks from further selling by existing pre-IPO shareholders and that fintech is a competitive space but at these valuations, those risks are overdone.”