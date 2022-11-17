 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paytm block sales: Despite post lock-in selling pressure, analysts positive on stock

Shubham Raj
Nov 17, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST

Shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, saw a fresh bout of selling on November 17 after Softbank, a large shareholder in the company, started offloading its stake, taking the stock to the level last seen in May 2022.

In a series of block deals, around 29.50 million shares, or 4.5 percent stake in the company, changed hands early morning, according to Bloomberg. Sources said Softbank was the seller. There was a huge demand for the stock as it was available at a 7-8 percent discount to the last closing price. Among the buyers were Norges Bank, Segantii, Millenium, LMR and Ghisallo, according to CNBC-TV18.

The selling comes on the heels of similar offloading in shares of other new-age tech companies like Nykaa and Zomato in recent weeks. The share prices of those companies have also been under pressure.

A blip?

Even though Paytm stock has been on a downward journey for a while now – losing 35 percent of its value since mid-August – most analysts and fund managers said people should not read too much into the Softbank offloading shares.

The Japanese investment bank, which famously instituted a $100 billion Vision Fund to invest in startups across the world, has been hit by a flurry of bad news. Despite early successes, many of its investments have gone bad, including WeWork and the latest being cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The company has suffered some big losses, according to its disclosures.