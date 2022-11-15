New-age tech companies divert their focus from growth to profitability

live bse live

It's not been long since PB Fintech, which runs insurance distribution platform Policybazaar, said it was not looking for profit and set off a barrage of fellow companies to share similar thoughts, profitability seems to be topping the priority list for most.

The new-age companies, after having spent some time under greater public scrutiny on listing, there's a clear shift in attitude. From the steps taken to management commentary and operating performance views - one thing looks clear that becoming profitable is at the top of their agenda.

Companies like Paytm, Zomato, Policybazaar have never delivered a profit since their existence. They have been criticised for chasing growth at the cost of profits. It was fine until they were privately held and raising money at high valuations from private equity investors, but now the pressure to deliver profit is like never before.

“We have strategically chosen to trade low-quality growth for better unit economics,” said Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal. “That’s part of our long term strategy to build a high-quality, high-growth business.”

The company has also focussed on cutting costs, scrapping plans and schemes that were not working, better disclosure of policy, which is reflected in an improved financial performance of the company. Zomato managed to cut down its losses in the second quarter significantly, and improved contribution margin and contribution profit.

A contribution margin or profit is calculated after ignoring variable costs. Thus, they only take into account fixed costs. A variable cost is a corporate expense that changes in proportion to how much a company produces or sells. This cost is defined by every company differently and may vary widely.

Though companies largely use this metric, instead of traditional profit or margin, to optically enhance their performance, for some businesses where variable costs can fluctuate widely quarter over quarter, contribution margin and profit make better sense.

Paytm has also improved its contribution profits by cutting costs on cashbacks, monetising its payments business, and focussing on profitability. No wonder the company management talked about profitability at least 15 times during the analyst call.

Madhur Deora, President and Group CFO at Paytm, echoed the changing dynamics in the industry. “What we focus on is three main levers, one is platform expansion so that we have high monetisation capacity down the road; our monetisation engines working, which is revenue growth across all businesses; and finally on profitability, improving our unit economics.”

Other companies also delivered improved numbers, thanks to their improved focus and a booming economy. Nykaa, which is one of the rare profitable new-age companies, reported a multi-fold jump in profits.

Usually, new-age companies try to sacrifice profits for growth, especially when they are starting new ventures. But Nykaa has apparently taken a slightly different approach. Its Fashion venture that it started recently disappointed analysts as it showed lack of growth for focussing on profits.

Even as the capex has been the buzzword in recent years, many new-age companies have toned down their investments while chasing profitability.

“I think we would be subdued on any investments at least till we put a reasonable amount of profit on the books,” said Yashish Dahiya, CEO at PB Fintech. “To be brutally honest, I am focused on a single number which is Rs 1,000 crore of profit in FY26-27. To me, nothing else matters and I don’t think we are interested in making investments in any other new initiatives.”

It is not as if companies have stopped investing in new ventures. It is just that they are showing much more prudence and cautiousness in spending money now.

