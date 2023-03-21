 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC A10 bounces back, thanks to energy portfolio

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

The Adani group said in an exchange filing that it expects funding for its greenfield coal-to-polyvinyl chloride project to be tied up in the next six months

MC A10 Index – a sentimeter of Adani group stocks – closed 1.35 percent higher on March 21 at 39.34, with most scrips ending in the green.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

Barring Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and NDTV, which ended marginally in the red, all other Adani stocks closed higher from the previous day. Adani Green Energy and Adani Power were locked in 5 percent upper circuit. Adani Enterprises gained 0.9 percent while Adani Total Gas rallied 4.8 percent.

The gains pushed up the cumulative market cap of the Adani group stocks to Rs 9.41 lakh crore from Rs 9.23 lakh crore on March 20.