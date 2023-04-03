 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KPIT Tech down over 5%; JP Morgan initiates coverage with 44% downside

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 03, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

The brokerage see two major reasons for de-rating — growth is expected to fall below 20 percent beyond FY24 and Tata Technologies IPO will reduce the scarcity premium associated with KPIT

KPIT Technologies needs to win big orders every year for above 20 percent growth, says JP Morgan.

KPIT Technologies share was trading more than 5 percent down on April 3 afternoon after JP Morgan initiated coverage with an “underweight” rating and the lowest target price on the Street of Rs 540, indicating a 44 percent downside from current levels.

The brokerage sees two major de-rating catalysts. First, KPIT's growth is expected to fall below 20 percent beyond the financial year 2024. Second, the announcement of Tata Technologies' IPO has reduced the scarcity premium associated with KPIT's stock.

Tata Technologies, which gets 88 percent of its revenue from the auto sector, is also a core focus area for KPIT.