HUL open to lower royalty rate in next review, says Jefferies

Shailaja Mohapatra
Feb 16, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

HUL management is of the view that the rates will be reviewed after five years and re-evaluated based on the context and scope at that time, Jefferies said

Hindustan Unilever's stock price has remained under pressure after the FMCG major along with its December quarter results announced a hike in the royalty payment to parent company Unilever by 80 basis points to 3.45 percent.

While the Q3 numbers met Street estimates, investors were disappointed with the hike in royalty payment.

However, there is potential for the rate to be revised downwards in the next review, a recent report by Jefferies has said. The foreign brokerage firm recently spoke with Hindustan Unilever's management about the royalty issue.

"An adjustment to the royalty will likely result in an increase of only about €20mn for the parent, which is miniscule in the context of its scale. Hindustan Unilever also does not rule out the possibility of a lower rate in the next review, if situation warrants so," Jefferies said in the report.