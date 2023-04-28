 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

HUL marks steady end to FY23 but brokerages trim EPS estimates on Q4 miss

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 28, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

FMCG market (urban and rural) registered flat volume growth in the March quarter, as per Nielsen data

India's largest fast moving consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever has reported a 16 percent growth in FY23 revenue at Rs 58,154 crore, with 5 percent underlying volume growth. While the topline surge outpaced the overall industry growth, the Q4 volume growth of 4 percent failed to match Street estimates.

The fourth quarter operating margins at 23.3 percent also missed the Street estimate of 23.9 percent. On a year-on-year basis, margins were lower by 80 basis points.

At 10am, Hindustan Unilever shares were trading at Rs 2,425 on the NSE, lower by 1.74 percent. The stock had closed 1.6 percent lower on April 27 too, after the results were announced.

"The overall FMCG market volume growth should be 4-5 percent, while commodity prices remain steady, only then the volatile scenario can turn a corner," chief executive officer Sanjiv Mehta said after Q4 earnings.