HPCL in red as Morgan Stanley downgrades stock to 'underweight'

Sayantan Sarkar
Apr 13, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

HPCL is trading below the 50- and 100-day moving averages, which signals a bearish trend in the stock. A rise in the price of crude will only add to the oil marketing company's worries

A rise in global crude price, increases input costs for the Indian OMCs like HPCL. (Image: Reuters)

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) slipped more than 2 percent in the morning trade on April 13 as Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to underweight and reduced the target price on the back of higher crude prices.

The global investment bank cut the target price of HPCL to Rs 220 from Rs 254  and that of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to Rs 390 from Rs 440. A benign energy price environment and improved domestic demand are key going forward, it said.

As global crude oil prices rise, it increases the input costs for the Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs), weighing on their profitability and performance.

