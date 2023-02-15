 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eicher Motors Q3 net profit zooms over 62%: What should you do with the stock?

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Eicher Motors Q3: Revenue from operations came in at Rs 3,721 crore, registering a growth of 29.17 percent from Rs 2,880.65 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The share price of Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield, opened higher on February 15 - a day after the company came out with its December quarter earnings.

At 9:20 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 3,236 apiece on the NSE, higher by 1.87 percent.

Eicher Motors on February 14 reported a 62.41 percent surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 740.84 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 from Rs 456.13 crore a year ago.

The revenue from operations came in at Rs 3,721 crore, registering a growth of 29.17 percent from Rs 2,880.65 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.