 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Vesuvius India; target of Rs 1935: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Mar 03, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Vesuvius India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1935 in its research report dated March 01, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Vesuvius India

Vesuvius India (VIL) is a subsidiary of the Vesuvius Group, UK. It is a leading metal flow engineering company. The company supplies high performance refractory material to the steel industry and other process industries used for lining vessels such as blast furnaces, ladles and tundishes to enable them to withstand high temperatures and/or corrosive attack. Shaped refractories account for ~37% of revenue in CY21 followed by unshaped refractories (~41%) and services (~ 22%) • It holds ~11% market share in the Indian refractories industry.

Outlook

We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value VIL at Rs 1935 i.e. 26x on average CY23E & CY24E EPS.