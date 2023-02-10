Buy Motherson Wiring; target of Rs 73: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Motherson Wiring
3QFY23 performance was in-line as miss on revenues due to chip shortages was off-set by better-than-estimated margin evolution. While the new plants are expected to achieve optimum utilization by 1QFY24, strong demand is expected to drive strong revenue/PAT growth from FY24 onwards. We reiterate our FY23E/FY24E EPS estimates.
Outlook
We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of ~INR73 (~35x Dec-24 EPS).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.