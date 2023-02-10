 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Motherson Wiring; target of Rs 73: Motilal Oswal

Feb 10, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Motherson Wiring recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 73 in its research report dated February 07, 2023.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Motherson Wiring

3QFY23 performance was in-line as miss on revenues due to chip shortages was off-set by better-than-estimated margin evolution. While the new plants are expected to achieve optimum utilization by 1QFY24, strong demand is expected to drive strong revenue/PAT growth from FY24 onwards. We reiterate our FY23E/FY24E EPS estimates.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of ~INR73 (~35x Dec-24 EPS).