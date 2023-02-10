Buy Motherson Wiring; target of Rs 73: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Motherson Wiring

3QFY23 performance was in-line as miss on revenues due to chip shortages was off-set by better-than-estimated margin evolution. While the new plants are expected to achieve optimum utilization by 1QFY24, strong demand is expected to drive strong revenue/PAT growth from FY24 onwards. We reiterate our FY23E/FY24E EPS estimates.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of ~INR73 (~35x Dec-24 EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Motherson Wiring - 08 -02 - 2023 - moti

Broker Research