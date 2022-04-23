Buy Larsen and Toubro Technology Services: target of Rs 5350: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services

Q4FY22 revenue growth moderated to 3.6% q-o-q due to weak growth in medical devices vertical, while EBIT margins beat our estimates despite higher attrition, lower utlisation and rising onsite mix. The quarter saw a record-high deal TCVs and good client mining. LTTS guided for revenue growth of 13.5-15.5% in USD terms for FY2023, broadly on the expected line, which implies USD CQGR of 3.0-3.7%. The management is confident of achieving over 18% EBIT margin in FY2023. LTTS is well-poised to garner higher market share among global competitors given its multi-domain expertise, a full-service model in engineering space and a robust client base. It is one of the best plays in the fast-growing ERD space.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on LTTS with a revised PT of Rs. 5,350, given consistency in large deal intakes, continued strong growth in transportation vertical and pick-up in digital engineering spends across verticals.

