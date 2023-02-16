 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy KNR Construction; target of Rs 322: Anand Rathi

Feb 16, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST

Anand Rathi is bullish on KNR Construction has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 322 in its research report dated February 13, 2023.

On healthy recoveries from Telangana irrigation orders and as the monetisation of three hybrid annuities was consummated in entirety, KNR regained its net-cash status. Irrigation receipts mean execution stabilises at such orders, and the recent appointment of Chittor-Thatchur mean the project is set to start contributing. These augur well, but order additions remain an area of concern, and need to be addressed at the earliest. A general trend of year-end surge in awarding, and openness to explore new segments could work to KNR’s benefit, but it is not willing to compromise on margins. Though near-term challenges persist, KNR has its priorities right.

We retain our Buy rating, with a slightly lower TP of Rs322 (from Rs328 earlier).

