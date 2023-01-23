Buy IIFL Wealth; target of Rs 2300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on IIFL Wealth

IIFLWAM’s PAT came in at INR1.7b, which is 12% lower than our estimates of INR1.95b owing to a negative INR50m hit on forex of offshore assets and lower MTM gains on treasury book. OPEX was in line with our forecast at INR1.9b and registered a 16% YoY decline owing to a 23% YoY reduction in employee costs. Resultantly, the cost/income ratio contracted 1,381bp YoY to 44.9% (est. 44.8%). Total AUM (ex-custody assets) rose 4.7% YoY to INR2.75t with continued focus on scaling up ARR assets. ARR AUM grew 19.8% YoY to INR1.66t. ARR net flows were INR104b in 3QFY23 while total net flows stood at INR60b. Revenue/operating profit/PAT rose 20%/50%/22% YoY in 9MFY23. The Board has approved: a) a dividend of INR17/share, b) 1:1 split, and c) 1:1 bonus.



Outlook

Our EPS estimates remain largely unchanged for FY24/FY25. We retain our BUY rating with a one-year TP of INR2,300 (based on 25x Sep’24E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

IIFL Wealth - 22 -01-2023 - moti