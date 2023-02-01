Buy Heranba Industries; target of Rs 447: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Heranba Industries

Heranba Industries posted a disappointing set of numbers wherein consolidated revenue declined sharply by 30%YoY and 34%QoQ to Rs2.76Bn. Due to benign demand and higher channel inventory, revenue from technical segment (49% of Revenue) declined sharply by 51%YoY and 45%QoQ. Company reported lowest quarterly margin of 8.6%, as compared to 18% in Q3FY22 and 15.6% in Q2FY23. Margin contracted due to high inventory cost and low volume uptake. Usually, in Q3 & Q4 demand from exports is buoyant, but due to on‐going global scenario, demand continues to remain lackluster. However, demand from China (25% of exports) is likely to improve post Chinese New‐year. Moreover, management expects flattish top‐line growth for FY23 (earlier 12‐15% growth guidance) and guided for 18‐20% growth in FY24E, which will be driven by better demand coupled with contribution from new capacities, introduction of new products & supply to new geographies. Due to ongoing global destocking, declining prices of pyrethroids and other insecticide molecules, we expect near term outlook will continue to be challenging for the company.

Outlook

Owing to multiple headwinds in terms of demand as well as margins, we have revised our FY24E EPS to Rs.37.3 (revised downward by 32%) and revalued the company at P/E(x) multiple of 12x on FY24E EPS. Hence though we maintain our BUY rating on the stock, we have revised our target price to Rs447.

Broker Research