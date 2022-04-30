 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Biocon: target of Rs 420: Sharekhan

Broker Research
Apr 30, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Biocon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

Sharekhan's research report on Biocon

Biocon reported strong numbers and results were in line with estimates. The Biologics segment drove the strong show, while generics and research services also staged a double digit growth. Biocon has laid a strong platform for growth of biosimilars in insulin and oncology franchise across its key markets. Strong growth outlook for biosimilars, expected improvement in generics segment and a healthy growth in the research services segment would be key growth drivers for Biocon. Possible listing of Biocon Biologics would provide value unlocking opportunity for the investors.

Outlook

We retain Buy on the stock of Biocon with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs 420.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Biocon #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Apr 30, 2022 10:13 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.