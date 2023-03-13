 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brokerages neutral on Tech M, negative on Infy, but investors cheer Mohit Joshi’s move

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

Brokerages believe Tech Mahindra stock can re-rate marginally in the near-term but a structural re-rating can happen only over medium term

Putting all speculation to rest, Tech Mahindra has selected Mohit Joshi of Infosys as its managing director and chief executive officer from December. In an uncertain macro environment, foreign brokerages see this as a neutral move at best.

“Great CEO choice, but a turnaround is not easy and will take time. Tech Mahindra faces structural challenges in matching leading peers in organic growth and margin,” said analysts at JPMorgan.

They believe the stock can re-rate marginally in the near term but a structural re-rating can happen only over the medium term. They have a ‘neutral’ rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,100 per share.

