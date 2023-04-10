 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Bharat Forge trades 2% down, Kotak downgrades stock to 'sell'

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 10, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

Bharat Forge was downgraded to 'sell' from 'reduce' by Kotak Institutional Equities due to limited growth prospects in core segments, with the shift towards EV and elevated competitive intensity.

Bharat-Forge

Shares of Bharat Forge fell 2 percent after Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded it to ‘sell’ from ‘reduce’. The brokerage lowered its outlook on the company due to moderate growth prospects in its core segments over FY2023-35 and expects consolidated revenue to record a moderate 8-9 percent CAGR over the period.

“We see limited growth prospects in the company’s core segments,” according to the brokerage which expects majority growth to be driven by newer segments such as defence, casting, light-weighting and aerospace.

Limited growth prospects in the core segments is attributed to the shift towards EV (electric vehicle) and the elevated competitive intensity from domestic companies. Standalone automotive segment revenues are likely to record a meagre 5 percent CAGR over FY2023-35.

Follow our live blog for all market action