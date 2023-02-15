 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Forge declines over 6% after Citi tags stock with 'sell' as overseas subsidiaries continue to disappoint

Sandip Das
Feb 15, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

CLSA expects strong growth in commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and defence segments, with lower margin assumptions for FY24/25. The research firm appears to be positive on the company's revenue growth and export revenue.

Bharat Forge's operational performance improved, with the EBIDTA margin expanding by 190 basis points to 27.4 percent from 25.5 percent in the year-ago period. This improvement in operational performance could be a positive indicator for investors, as it indicates that the company is managing costs more efficiently and may be better positioned for future growth.

Bharat Forge's stock price declined by over 6 percent following the company's announcement of its December quarter earnings. The company posted a net profit of Rs 289 crore for the third quarter, a decline of 14.3 percent compared to Rs 337.30 crore.

The company has attributed the decline in net profit to an overseas operational loss of Rs 62 crore, which was due to issues related to the ramp-up of Al forgings capacities in Germany and the US. This information was disclosed by the company in an exchange filing.

The decline in net profit and operational losses may have contributed to a decline in investor confidence, leading to a drop in the stock price.

Despite the decline in net profit, the company managed to achieve its best-ever performance on the revenue front, registering a surge of 22 percent to Rs 1,952 crore in the October-December period.