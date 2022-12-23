 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analysts see long-term value creation for shareholders of RIL after purchase of Metro’s India unit

Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

Securities firms say RIL’s consumer business will be the growth driver in the years to come.

Securities firms were upbeat on Friday, December 23, about the prospects of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), judging its acquisition of Metro AG’s India wholesale business to be accretive to the company’s stakeholders.

RIL’s subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) on December 22 announced the acquisition of Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt. Ltd after signing definitive agreements to acquire 100 percent of the unit for a cash consideration of Rs 2,850 crore.

ICICI Direct has upgraded RIL’s stock to buy from hold with target of Rs 3,050 per share, an upside of over 18 percent from current market price.

"Long term prospects and dominant standing of RIL in each of its product and service portfolio provide comfort for long term value creation. RIL’s consumer business will be the growth driver, going ahead. We revise our rating on the stock from hold to buy with target of Rs 3,050 on an SoTP basis," the securities firm said.

SoTP is short for Sum of The Parts.

Metro India, a wholly owned subsidiary of German wholesale retailer Metro AG, started operations in India in 2003 as the first company to introduce the cash-and-carry business format in the country and now runs 31 large format stores across 21 cities with about 3,500 employees.