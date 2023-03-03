 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analyst Call Tracker: Why Bajaj Finserv earned street's optimism while HDFC Life faced highest downgrades in February

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 03, 2023 / 07:04 PM IST

HDFC Life Insurance was downgraded due to a taxation proposal on high-value insurance policies. Bajaj Finserv drew positive sentiment because of its range of financial services and momentum towards digital transformation.

HDFC Life Insurance received the most number of downgrades last month, while peer Bajaj Finserv got the most upgrades. What caused the divergence?

The insurance sector took a hit last month when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed in her budget taxation of high-value policies (excluding unit-linked products) with an annual premium of over Rs 5 lakh.

HDFC Life Insurance was hit particularly hard because it has a higher share (over 10 percent) of the business of non-unit-linked policies with an annual premium of over Rs 5 lakh than its peers. The company’s stock price has tanked 15 percent since then.

According to Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities, “[HDFC Life has a] very high dependence on a product which may go out of fashion or may have to be revamped or relaunched based on the new budget proposals.”