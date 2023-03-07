 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani group repays share-backed financing worth Rs 7,374 crore

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

The repayment will release pledge on shares of promoters in four group companies

The controversy-hit Adani Group on March 7 announced that it has prepaid the Rs 7,374 crore (more than $900 million) share-backed financing made by various international and domestic financial institutions, about two years ahead of its latest maturity date. The conglomerate pledged to prepay all remaining loans by the end of March.

The move is a part of the plan to cut overall promoter leverage backed by shares of Adani Group's listed companies, and repay all share-backed financing by March 31 this year, irrespective of later maturity dates. The repayment of the massive amount will allow the release of four of the Group’s listed shares - 155 million shares (11.8% of promoters’ holding) of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, 31 million shares (4%) of Adani Enterprises Limited, 36 million shares (4.5%) of Adani Transmission Limited, and 11 million shares (1.2%) of Adani Green Energy Limited.

"In continuation of promoters' commitment to reduce the overall promoter leverage backed by Adani listed company shares, we would like to inform that we have prepaid share backed financing of Rs 7,374 crore ahead of its latest maturity in April 2025," the statement said.

Together with the repayments made in February, Adani Group has until now prepaid about $2,106 million of share-backed financing.