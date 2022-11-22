 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Yulu Bikes to spend funding on R&D, to expand fleet, product lineup

Moneycontrol News
Nov 22, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

Chief financial officer Anuj Tewari says raising funds from top financial institutions through the debt route marks a validation of the company's business model

Yulu estimates that 17,000 gig workers have used their electric cycles in 2021. The company even designed an electric vehicle with a goods carrier that can carry about 10 kg load.

Electric mobility startup Yulu Bikes plans to spend the money it has raised from private investors on research and development, to expand its fleet and add to its product lineup, chief financial officer Anuj Tewari said.

Yulu raised $9 million last week through debt financing from the US International Development Finance Cooperation through its new Emobility financing team. The startup had earlier raised $82 million from Canada's Magna and existing investors including Bajaj Auto.

Tewari told CNBC-TV18 in an interview that Yulu plans to use the money for R&D and capital expenditure and to expand its fleet in six to seven cities.
Tewari said Yulu has 10,000 bikes on the streets in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

Also Read:Hero Electric partners with Battrixx to launch lithium-ion batteries for electric two-wheelers

By the middle of next year, Yulu plans to deploy 100,000 bikes.
Yulu deploys shareable, low-speed, electric two-wheelers to facilitate accessible, sustainable urban mobility in India.

Yulu Bikes, in collaboration with Bajaj Auto, is due to launch a third-generation electric two-wheeler platform by the end of 2022, the Economic Times has reported.