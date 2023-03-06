 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

We are on the path to becoming a $15-billion company: Fractal AI CEO Srikanth Velamakanni

Debangana Ghosh
Mar 06, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Velamakanni shed light on increasing investor interest in and growth prospects of artificial intelligence (AI) startups globally.

Srikanth Velamakanni, group CEO of US-based artificial intelligence firm Fractal

TPG-backed Fractal AI, which was valued at $1 billion last year, is seeking to become a $15 billion by annual revenue company by serving the world’s 500 biggest companies, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Srikanth Velamakanni said.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Velamakanni shed light on increasing investor interest in and growth prospects of artificial intelligence (AI) startups globally.

Founded in 2000 in Mumbai, the AI startup’s clientele includes Fortune 100 and 500 companies such as Google, Wells Fargo and Reckitt Benckiser. At the beginning of 2022, Fractal raised $360 million from private equity company TPG Capital Asia at a $1 billion valuation.

The startup is on a revenue run rate of Rs 2,000 crore for FY23.