UIDAI is working with cybersecurity startups to build quantum computing products

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Jan 25, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg says that Aadhaar has helped bring down the cost per authentication for banks to Rs 3 from Rs 20 earlier

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which operates the Aadhaar database, is working with two cybersecurity startups to build quantum computing-based products.

“We are already working with two startups in the cybersecurity field to develop products that are quantum computing based. Nasscom has been a supporter in this and we hope to collaborate with them,” UIDAI chief Saurabh Garg said at the India Stack Developers Conference on January 25.

The Indian government hosted the conference to engage with developers building products on top of India Stack, foreign governments who want to adopt tech architecture, and startups, among several other stakeholders.

Garg said at the conference that Aadhaar has helped bring down the cost of authentication for banks to Rs 3 from Rs 20 earlier.