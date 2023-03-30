 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Good Glamm Group and actor Akshay Kumar enter into a JV to launch men’s grooming products

Debangana Ghosh
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:19 AM IST

The Good Glamm Group expects a revenue run rate of Rs 100 crore in the next one year from this new men’s grooming category.

The Good Glamm Group CEO Darpan Sanghvi and Akshay Kumar

Content to commerce unicorn The Good Glamm Group (GGG) on March 30 announced that it has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to launch a range of holistic personal care and wellness products for men. Kumar has made a significant investment in the upcoming brand and will be closely involved in both product and brand development.

These products are expected to be out in the next six months. The men’s grooming category will have products priced between Rs 150 and Rs 350 and is expected to have a revenue run rate of Rs 100 crore in the next year, Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO, The Good Glamm Group, told Moneycontrol.

He, however, added that planned products and the target audience details will be kept confidential until the launch happens.

Responding to Moneycontrol’s emailed queries, Kumar said, “I will be deeply involved in the product development and brand development. I have always believed in holistic wellness and fitness all my life and that is the experience I want to bring to people - be it the ingredients, the regimens and the philosophies - to create this product line.”