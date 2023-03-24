 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Organic Harvest and Sirona founders to exit The Good Glamm Group by next year

Debangana Ghosh
Mar 24, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

With this, the beauty and personal care unicorn will increase its stake to 100 percent in both brands. The company has started consolidating acquired businesses as it eyes profitability by FY24.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group

The Good Glamm Group (GGG), a content-to-commerce unicorn, is set to buy out a 100 percent stake in portfolio brands Organic Harvest and Sirona, giving an exit to their respective founders by the end of next year. This comes at a time when the beauty and personal care unicorn is looking to consolidate operations across brands and turn profitable.

The Prosus Ventures-backed firm had acquired a majority stake in femtech brand Sirona and organic skin and hair care brand Organic Harvest at 2021 end and 2022, respectively.

Organic Harvest was founded in 2013 by Rahul Agarwal, while Sirona was co-founded by Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj in 2014.

“Between the end of this year and the end of next year, Sirona and Organic Harvest founders will also exit. And by next year we will own 100 percent of all three brands – Moms Co, Sirona and Organic Harvest. St Botanica we already own 100 percent,” Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO, The Good Glamm Group, told Moneycontrol.