Only six of India's 51 unicorns that have filed results were profitable in FY22

Mansi Verma & Nikhil Patwardhan
Feb 15, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

OfBusiness and Infra.Market were the only two unicorns having a profit of more than Rs 100 crore for FY22

Among specific sectors, fintech companies recorded the maximum growth in FY22.

Only six of India’s 51 unicorns that have filed FY22 (2021-22) results with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) were profitable as companies were prioritising growth over the last two years with billions of dollars flowing into the country’s startup ecosystem.

Demand for technology-led offerings surged due to Covid-19-induced stay-at-home restrictions, and in a bid to capitalise on that, most founders focused on ‘growth at all costs.’ While this helped most unicorns in registering strong revenue growth for the year, their expenses also swelled, resulting in mounting losses.

In FY21 (2020-21), as many as nine unicorns from the data set were profitable with three slipping into losses in FY22.

The data was compiled by collating information from regulatory filings, private market information portal Tracxn, and media reports. The data excludes listed unicorns such as Zomato, Paytm, and Delhivery among others. It also excludes Zerodha and Zoho as these companies cannot be technically called unicorns since they have not raised any external funding.