Healthcare platform MediBuddy sacks 8% staff citing 'market conditions'

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

MediBuddy has laid off about 8 percent of its staff across departments, in what was a 'one-time restructuring exercise' according to the company. The rationale behind the layoffs was to eliminate redundancies, the company said.

Online healthcare services platform MediBuddy has become the latest firm to lay off employees. The company has laid off about 8 percent of its staff across departments, in what has been described as a 'one-time restructuring exercise' by MediBuddy.

The rationale behind the layoffs was to eliminate redundancies, the company said in a statement on January 20. The layoffs come at a time private market funding to India's startup ecosystem has slowed down significantly over the last eight months amid macroeconomic headwinds.

News website Inc42 reported that MediBuddy has fired 200 employees across departments since the start of the week. Tech, product, sales, and operations teams have been impacted by the layoffs the most.

"Given the market conditions, many organizations continue to adjust and it is rather unfortunate that we too had to take this step to ensure that we continue to focus on our vision to make high-quality healthcare accessible to a billion people," MediBuddy said in a statement.

"In this entire process of realignment, we had to part with 8 percent of the workforce across all departments as a one-time restructuring exercise and eliminated any redundancy in roles and responsibilities," the company added.

