ONDC grows 25 times in 2 months to cross 5,000 food, grocery orders a day 

Online Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has crossed the milestone of 5,000 daily orders in the retail category, which mostly includes foods and beverages (F&B) and grocery, making a 25-fold growth in the last two months after it struggled to go beyond a few hundred orders in the first six months of its launch last April.

"We even hit 6,000 retail orders per day during the weekend. You should not also discount the mobility category as we have been doing around 25,000 rides daily via the Namma Yatri app," ONDC chief executive T Koshy told Moneycontrol.

Last month, the network onboarded mobility aggregation platform Namma Yatri which is open source and does not take any commission from drivers. ONDC has said this open mobility foundation will allow customers to book rides from multiple apps, and will also become multi-modal down the line where various modes of transportation — such as cabs, metro and buses — will be integrated into the app.

Talking about retail category orders, Koshy also said that while Bengaluru accounted for the highest number of orders on the network on most days, Delhi tended to top the tech hub on a few days.

