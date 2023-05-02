 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ONDC food and grocery orders double in a week to shoot past 10,000 a day

Deepsekhar Choudhury
May 02, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

The total merchant base on ONDC has shot up to over 93,000 currently — from around 800 in December — after it launched an incentive scheme for seller-side apps to enroll merchants

Backed by the government, ONDC seeks to prevent the dominance of a few large platforms in e-commerce and food delivery sectors like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy and Zomato.

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has seen the number of retail orders per day double to over 10,000 in a week on the back stepped-up marketing efforts and rapid addition of sellers.

While the number of orders, which primarily include food and grocery purchases, crossed the 5,000 per day threshold on April 24, it topped the 10,000-mark on April 30.

According to people familiar with the development, around 40 percent of these orders are from Bengaluru and another 40 percent are coming from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Rest of the orders are emerging from more than 200 other cities where the network has launched its pilots.

ONDC classifies sales of food, grocery, home décor, electronics etc as retail, whereas booking of cabs and autos on the Namma Yatri app are categorised as mobility. The network has crossed more than 25,000 rides booked per day, Moneycontrol reported earlier.