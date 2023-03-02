 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maharashtra working to improve infra to bring back startups lost to Bengaluru, Hyderabad: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mansi Verma
Mar 02, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

Maharashtra lost a lot of startups to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, said deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, highlighting how the government is now working towards improving infrastructure to bring companies back to the state.

The deputy chief minister said that Maharashtra lost startups to other states due to a lack of infrastructure.

“It was quite unaffordable to stay in Mumbai for businesses and that's why they went to Bengaluru and Hyderabad,” said Fadnavis, speaking at the Nasscom Technology Leadership Summit (NTLS) 2023.

However, he believes that Maharashtra is the real startup capital.