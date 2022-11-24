 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India is setting the benchmark for innovation and unique products: Ajit Mohan

Mansi Verma & Debangana Ghosh
Nov 24, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST

(L-R) Ananth Narayanan, founder of Mensa brands and Ajit Mohan, former country head of Meta India

India is setting the benchmark for innovation and products that do not exist anywhere, according to Ajit Mohan, who was recently appointed president of Snap's APAC region.

“It is clear that now India is setting the benchmark, whether it is in innovation or products and services that do not exist anywhere,” said Mohan, the former country head of Meta India, said during a fireside chat with Ananth Narayanan, founder of Mensa Brands, at the Ascent conclave 2022.

Mohan quit Meta (formerly Facebook) India on November 3 with immediate effect, ending a nearly four-year tenure as the company's country head. He has now joined Meta's competitor Snap to lead the Asia Pacific region for the social media company, as well as being a member of the executive team.

He added that a decade ago, India used to refer to successful Western models that could be replicated in the country. "You had a model that worked elsewhere; you could replicate it and make it work here in India," he said.

Mohan believes that India is now seeing models that are fairly unique to India and have the potential to go global from here.

According to Mohan, 800 million people in India now have access to good quality internet and have been introduced to a digital way of living over the last two years. He anticipates significant changes in commerce, healthcare provider selection, and education over the next ten years. “We are really at the beginning of that journey. And only the foundation has been built,” he said