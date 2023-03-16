 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt plans incentive scheme for cloud startups to thwart Microsoft, Amazon, Google domination

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:04 PM IST

The government will also launch a tender to onboard the services of a private player for its cloud technology needs, said Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Central government is planning an incentive scheme to help domestic cloud-technology companies and startups tackle the domination of Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, according to a central minister.

This comes even as the three global giants are battling with single-digit growth in annual contract values, led by a decline in cloud spending of technology companies across key markets including the US and Europe.

Meanwhile, industry analysts have highlighted that demand for cloud continued to be resilient in emerging markets including India and Asian countries coming from new-age technology firms in these regions.

“We don't like the fact that currently between Azure, Amazon and Google, the cloud in India is dominated by these three companies,” Union Minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a Twitter Space on March 16.