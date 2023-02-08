 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EV startup Zypp Electric raises $25 million in funding led by Gogoro

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Feb 08, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST

The round includes a $20 million equity round and a $5 million debt round for fleet expansion from global impact fund IIX and a large national bank.

Zypp Electric, a business-to-business electric vehicle (EV) delivery service startup, has raised $25 million in debt and equity in a series B funding round led by Taiwan-based battery swapping major Gogoro.

New and existing investors such as Goodyear Ventures, 9Unicorns, WFC, LetsVenture, IAN, Ivygrowth, Grip, and other angels also participated in the round.

This is also the first time global impact funds and Indian banks are participating in EV debt for any fleet operator or startup in the country, the company said in a statement.