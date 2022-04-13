Engineering edtech Skill-Lync builds electric vehicle to help students gain EV-manufacturing insights

Skill-Lync, engineering edtech startup, has announced it has built an electric vehicle (EV) to enable students to get insights into the automotive industry's future. The vehicle was built by a team of six in-house experts in partnership with professionals from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the country.

The company has said its aim is to offer expertise to its students, with the goal of giving them practical knowledge of what goes into making an EV.

It said the EV was built over nine months at a cost of around Rs 5 lakh. The vehicle has a top speed of 45 kmph and a range of 40 kilometres and can transport up to five passengers while accelerating from zero to full speed in under six seconds.

The company plans to launch a series of masterclass videos that will visually present the EV building process.

It intends to continue developing autonomous EV prototypes using instrumentation and sensors.

Surya Narayanan Paneer Selvam, co-founder of Skill-Lync, said, “The automotive industry is going through a significant change, driven by sustainability and an increasing base of conscious consumers. In addition to our coursework that provides a deep understanding of the hybrid EV design and analysis, we are offering a first-hand experience of building an EV from scratch, thus providing a holistic view of the future of the automotive industry.”

Another co-founder Sarangarajan V Iyengar said, “EVs are a major part of the global sustainable journey and there is a pronounced need for a new crop of automotive engineers that can design, develop, and test these vehicles that are built on new-age, sophisticated systems. We believe that our EV programmes combined with the hands-on experience of practically observing how EVs are built will go a long way in bridging the skill gap that exists in disruptive automotive engineering today.”