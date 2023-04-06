 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Edtech Brightchamps spends Rs 42.4 cr on advertising to generate Rs 22.5 cr from ops

Nikhil Patwardhan
Bengaluru / Apr 06, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

Edtech has lost steam since 2022 with physical tuition centers reopening

Brightchamps, a K-12 (kindergarten to class 12) focused startup, spent nearly Rs 2 just on advertising to earn every Rs 1 in FY22 (2021-22), in another instance of an edtech startup spending heavily on promotions to enhance brand appeal.

Brightchamps, an edtech soonicorn (soon-to-be-unicorn), backed by investors such as Flipkart founder Binny Bansal, GSV Ventures, Premji Invest, and Beenext among others, spent Rs 42.4 crore on advertising and marketing in FY22 to generate an operating revenue of Rs 22.5 crore, its regulatory filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) sourced through Tofler showed.

The company, which was last valued at about $650 million when it raised about $63 million in November 2021 in a round led by Premji Invest, reported total expenses of Rs 121.1 crore in FY22, which was its first full year of operations.

Besides advertising, the edtech startup spent almost Rs 55 crore on employee salaries during the year, which was its biggest expense, its filings showed. With expenses almost 5x of revenues, the company reported a net loss of Rs 98.6 crore for FY22.