Blockchain analytics, wallets, and infrastructure innovations: CoinSwitch’s Web3 Discovery Fund is finding opportunities in a bear market

Debangana Ghosh
Dec 28, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST

According to Tracxn, Indian Web3 startups raised $624 million in 2022 amid negative sentiment around crypto, a jump of over 500 percent from the $115 million raised in 2021.

Within three months of opening up for applications, CoinSwitch’s Web3 Discovery Fund is evaluating 150 Indian Web3 startups across use cases like infrastructure-related products and blockchain analytics, to name a few, even as the sentiment around crypto assets continues to remain low.

The fund, which is expecting to announce its first cohort of 10 start-ups soon, plans to invest in about 100 such startups by the end of 2024. The early-stage fund will be looking to write cheques of about $100,000-$200,000 and work as a bridge to introduce these start-ups and fund jointly in larger rounds along with its 20 VC (venture capital) partners, including Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Woodstock Fund, Elevation Capital, and incubation partner Builders Tribe, a senior executive of the Discovery Fund told Moneycontrol.

The Discovery Fund has been sharing bi-weekly data with these VC partners on deal flows that they are evaluating.

Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch told Moneycontrol, “We already have about 150 start-ups that we are evaluating. In fact, our team has not been able keep pace with the kind of talent and innovations we are seeing coming in. Today, it is hard for retail users and businesses to search the Web3 ecosystem. So people have started building the Web3 equivalent of Web2 companies like Google, for crypto, etc.”

“We weren't expecting to see so much activity on the ground and meet so many founders and builders building specifically for Web3. The people who are building it come from different backgrounds. A lot of first-time builders are just coming out of college. Then there are seasoned professionals who have made exits in other projects, maybe like a Web2 project, and are now building something in Web3,” Parth Chaturvedi, Crypto Ecosystem Lead, CoinSwitch, who is heading the fund, added.

With the current regulatory uncertainty, high taxes, and most recently, the wide-spread distrust due to the FTX collapse, VCs have been wary of investing in futuristic technology-related projects and start-ups which are still at a nascent stage, several VCs told Moneycontrol during interactions.