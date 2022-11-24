 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon to wind down online learning vertical in India as demand falters post pandemic

Moneycontrol News
Bengaluru / Nov 24, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST

Amazon launched Amazon Academy in India in January 2021, when the edtech sector was peaking in the country, thanks to stay-at-home Covid-19 restrictions

Amazon will be winding down its online learning vertical, Amazon Academy, in India in a phased manner starting next year as demand for e-learning falters with schools, colleges, and physical tuition centers reopening post the pandemic.

Amazon Academy’s existing batch will be completing its test preparation module by August 2023, post which the company has decided to shut down operations, Amazon said in a statement on November 24. The company also said that the decision will not have any impact on its existing customers and services.

Subscribers to Amazon Academy’s content will have access to full course material online for an extended period of a year, until October 2024, the company further said, adding that it will refund the full fee to those enrolled in the current academic batch.

While Amazon did not disclose the reason behind shutting its online learning platform, a report in news portal ET Prime said that the move was a part of Amazon’s ongoing cost-cutting measures. ET Prime was also the first to report the development.

Amazon launched Amazon Academy in India in January 2021, when the edtech sector was peaking in the country, thanks to stay-at-home Covid-19 restrictions. The platform offered mock tests, live lectures, recorded learning content, among other offerings to JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) students. Facebook and SoftBank-backed Unacademy, PhysicsWallah, Byju’s and Vedantu among others were some of the biggest players in the segment, which was completely online back then.