25,000 past and present Flipkart group employees likely to benefit from $700 million cash payout

Nikhil Patwardhan & Chandra R Srikanth
Bengaluru / Dec 27, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

At least 25,000 present and past employees of Walmart-owned e-commerce major Flipkart will likely benefit from its $700 million one-time cash payout, sources said, making it one of the biggest instances of wealth creation in India’s booming startup space.

The bonanza from India’s original startup poster kid Flipkart comes at a time when most startup employees have had a tumultuous 2022, as the heydays of funding and fat pay hikes gave way for sobriety and a reality check, as investors turned cautious.

To be sure, this will include past and present employees of Flipkart, Myntra and PhonePe, the people cited above said.

Last week, Flipkart announced a one-time discretionary cash payout of as much as $700 million to almost 25,000 of its former and current employees, who hold employee stock options. The top 20 employees of Flipkart, the most senior and early staffers of the e-commerce giant, will be getting as much as $200 million out of the $700 million payout, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. Investors of Flipkart, including Walmart are paying for the cash payout.

Flipkart did not comment on the development.

The wealth-creation opportunity given by Flipkart to its employees is one of the largest in the country to date in the private sector. Among listed companies, software major Infosys' pioneered employee stock programs, giving away about 19 percent of outstanding equity to non-founder employees amounting to Rs 1.3 lakh crore.