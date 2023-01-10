 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Solar water heaters, solar panels mandatory for OC: Bengaluru municipal body

Souptik Datta
Jan 10, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

Experts point out that over 80 percent of the city’s residential buildings have been issued OCs in spite of non-compliance with regulations.

Bengaluru’s municipal body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has said that solar water heaters and rooftop solar panels are mandatory for occupation certificates (OCs) to be issued.

"We will not issue an OC without inspecting these installations. In Bengaluru, the responsibility to inspect all high-rise buildings (G+4 and above) lies with the BBMP head office. While other buildings fall in the jurisdiction of zonal offices," B Manjesh, Joint Director (North) Town Planning, BBMP, told Moneycontrol.

Also Read: Karnataka RERA has no jurisdiction over project granted 'partial OC' before enactment of RERA: Karnataka HC

This comes after several appeals to the municipal corporation about under-construction and fully-constructed apartments holding OCs in spite of several violations of municipal regulations.

A homebuyer at the Casagrand Lorenza project has filed a complaint with the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), claiming that his apartment lacks solar water heaters and solar panels as prescribed by BBMP Byelaws, 2003.

Bagewadi Shashidhar paid over Rs 1.3 crore to purchase two apartments in the project. He claimed the project had been issued an OC in January 2022 in spite of not complying with several regulations..

Souptik Datta
Sub Editor|Moneycontrol