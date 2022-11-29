 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI needs to probe why more people aren’t getting licensed as research analysts: Vivek Bajaj 

Asha Menon
Nov 29, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

The businessman and social-media personality talked about the necessity of an online presence, and effectively regulating influencers in the world of finance 

Vivek Bajaj said that a B2C business now necessitates a social-media presence. (Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal)

As the market regulator tries to set rules for  influencers active in the financial world, businessman and social media personality Vivek Bajaj says the Business-To-Consumer (B2C) has changed and an entrepreneur cannot afford to stay away from social media.

Bajaj, who is also a chartered accountant and company secretary, has over 700,000 followers on social media, but he doesn’t identify as a so-called  “finfluencer.”

A licensed research analyst who came on social media to promote his businesses Elearnmarkets and StockEdge and their products—financial education and a research and analytics app --- Bajaj spoke in an interview about building an online presence, the challenges imposters pose and why the regulator has all the rules it needs to stop unlicensed stock-market gurus. Edited excerpts:

What is your view on the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) trying to regulate finfluencers? 

Any move by the regulator is welcome, but regulations have rarely met their objective.

For example, the one for research analysts. How many people are actually following it (in spirit)? Many take advantage of loopholes present in it. So why should there be a new regulation for the influencers? If influencers don’t have a licence, then the regulator should penalise them (under the existing law for research analysts) for using a public platform to talk about stocks.