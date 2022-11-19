 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI is making rules for finfluencers, but will it click with content creators?

Maryam Farooqui
Nov 19, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST

While experts have welcomed the move, they say the market regulator should not go overboard with it.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is planning to roll out guidelines to regulate financial influencers aka finfluencers. On the one hand content creators say it is a welcome move, while others are concerned on the extent of regulation.

“While there should be regulation,” said Sharan Hegde, a finfluencer who runs a YouTube channel called Finance with Sharan, “there shouldn't be blanket regulation for all types of financial influencers.”

"Finfluencers should be categorised. Tomorrow if SEBI says that any person who is talking about finance in India needs to have a licence, something (on the lines of what) China did, it will be a violation of the freedom of speech. SEBI should be targeting YouTube creators who are directing their audience to Telegram channels, asking people to invest in a stock. I talk about personal finance and don't get into stock analysis. So, there should be regulation but there should be segmentation of finfluencers," he said.

Concerns over new rules

Hegde said that apart from governing influencers who are giving stock recommendations, no other regulation is required as everything else is educational content.

“Some guidelines will be good which will curb content creation by those who are not well equipped with financial knowledge,” said finfluencer Sushant Bindal, founder of investment advisory firm Money Monitors.