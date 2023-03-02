 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Supreme Court directs SEBI to probe Adani fallout, submit report in 2 months

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

SEBI shall report findings in two months to the expert panel.

SC directs for Sebi to probe Adani

The Supreme Court asked Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 2 to probe whether the Adani group violated Securities Act and and if there has been failure to disclose related party transactions.

"It appears that SEBI is seized of the allegations and has not expressly referred to investigation in violation of minimum public shareholding norms", the SC remarked.

The SC also directed the regulatory body to submit a report in two months.

SC also appointed a committee led by retired SC judge Abhay Manohar Sapre for strengthening existing regulatory mechanism to protect investors from market volatility. The committee will also comprise of OP Bhatt, Nandan Nilekeni, KV Kamath and Somasekar Sundaresan