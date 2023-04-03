SBI digital banking services down, customers take to social media

Some customers of State Bank of India (SBI) on April 3 took to social media to complain about online service disruptions at the country's largest lender.

Balaji Subburam, a SBI customer from Theni Allinagaram said that the website of SBI is not working since morning.

"Online portal of SBI not working since morning." Subburam tweeted.

K Siva Nagaraju, another SBI customer from Vijaywada shared his complaint on Twitter.

"Unable to make payment through UPI from SBI account since morning," Nagaraju said.

Moneycontrol News